Deputy CM Sisodia writes to Railway Minister over Zakhira underpass waterlogging

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of PWD minister, wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday to highlight the long pending issue of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass. Sisodia urged the minister for immediate intervention and timely action, so that the situation can be prevented amid the monsoon season.

The water logging at Zakhira underpass takes place every year during monsoon, which causes a lot of inconvenience to the public. Many steps have been taken to prevent waterlogging in this area but due to the waste from the existing railway line at the site and no de-silting of the railway downstream pipes, all the waste flows into the underpass which leads to choking of pumps there and extreme waterlogging.

In this regard, on June 20, 2022, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, PWD, Government of Delhi with the officials of other agencies including Railways. Railway officials were asked to get the size of downstream pipes increased, remove the waste on the railway land, de-silt the culverts and pipe drains laid by the railways as well as remove encroachment from the railway land.

Railways were also requested to remove the encroachment on its land in this respective area.

Manish Sisodia said that it has been observed that a lot of garbage/rags are spread all around railway land, due to which the size of culvert has decreased from 2 sqm to 0.44 sqm but still the desilting and cleaning has not started. The PWD minister demanded prompt action from the railways to avoid any inconvenience to the people.