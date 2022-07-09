Direct entry into top universities for finalists of Business Blasters team of Delhi govt schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday conducted orientation for over 400 students and said that the finalists from the Business Blasters team of Delhi government schools will be provided direct admission to top universities in the national capital.

The government earlier promised direct admission to class 12 students from top 126 Business Blasters teams in the state universities. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “This is for the first time in the history of India that VC’s of top universities are meeting more than 400 students to give them a direct opportunity to get into their universities. This has never happened in top universities like IITs, IIMs, Harvard or MIT but it is happening in Delhi. The students have worked hard and demonstrated entrepreneurship mindset in creating their own business models.”

It is to be noted that out of over 50,000 ideas presented by 3 lakh students, only 126 of them made it to the finals. There were about 774 students from the selected teams out of which 416 were Class 12 students who will be passing out of school this year and will set upon a new journey. These students are being given the option of getting direct admission in some of Delhi’s top universities, which include Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Ambedkar and IIIT-D, among others Sisodia said that from here onwards the journey of these Business Blaster teams holds a lot of importance because whatever step they take now will have an impact on the country’s economy.

He added, “The country is reeling under serious issues of unemployment and underemployment. About 12 crore people are unemployed in the country currently and 27 crore of them have an income of `35 per day.” Speaking about the courses being offered by universities, Sisodia said that the students will be offered admission for nearly 40 courses such as BBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development, BBA in healthcare, B.A in digital media and design, B.Sc data analytics, BCA etc. For most courses, the eligibility criterion is getting 50 per cent marks in class 12th.