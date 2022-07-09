STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ecological concerns: Illegal wild species trade pegged at $199 billion

Wild species represents the third largest class of all illegal trade, says a new report released on Friday.  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wild species represents the third largest class of all illegal trade, says a new report released on Friday.  The estimated annual value of illegal trade in wild species goes up to US $199 billion, says the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) in its report on the sustainable use of wild species.

Timber and fish make up the largest volumes and value of such illegal trade. The report says 70% of the world’s poor are directly dependent on wild species. One in five people relies on wild plants, algae and fungi for their food and income while 2.4 billion rely on fuel wood for cooking. About 90% of the 120 million people are supported by small-scale fishing. 

The report says 12% of wild tree species and 1,341 wild mammal species are threatened by unsustainable logging and hunting. Wildlife tourism is a big industry. Before Covid-19,  protected areas globally used to receive eight billion tourists.

With 50,000 wild species used through different practices, including 10,000 species harvested directly for food, rural people in developing countries are most at risk from unsustainable use and lack of alternatives forces them to further exploit wild species, said Dr Jean-Marc Fromentin, who co-chaired the assessment. 

