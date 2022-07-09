STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad plumber held at New Delhi Airport for threatening Pragya Thakur

A young plumber from Hyderabad has been taken into custody from the New Delhi Airport for allegedly making assassination threat over phone to controversial first time BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A young plumber from Hyderabad has been taken into custody from the New Delhi Airport for allegedly making an assassination threat over phone to controversial first-time BJP MP Pragya Thakur.
Identified as Sheikh Nazir, 20, a high school pass plumber from Hyderabad, who was exploring better jobs outside Hyderabad in India and abroad, was picked up by the Bhopal Police Crime Branch team from Delhi on Thursday.

Hailing from the family of plumbers in Hyderabad, the youth had made a WhatsApp call on the Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur’s phone on June 17-18 intervening night, posing as an operative of Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of India’s most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

While posing as Iqbal Kaskar’s aide, he had sounded death threat to the BJP MP for her continued spewing of venom against the Muslims and their religion. He had used the internet based Virtual Private Network (VPN) settings to make the WhatsApp call to the BJP lawmaker, to hoodwink the investigators about using a Dubai phone number.

Importantly, the same number was used by another caller to sound similar death threat to UP BJP leader Aparna Yadav (ex UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law) a few days before Sheikh Nazir threatened the Bhopal MP over phone. Though there is no previous record of the youth, the Bhopal cops still trying to figure out any possibility of him being linked to the underworld.

