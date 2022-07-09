STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD to give inert soil produced at landfill sites free of cost to public

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to give away “inert soil” produced at its landfill sites free of cost to public, officials said on Friday.

Published: 09th July 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image of landfill used for representational purposes| Parveen Negi

Image of landfill used for representational purpose. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to give away “inert soil” produced at its landfill sites free of cost to public, officials said on Friday. The move comes a week after Lt Governor V K Saxena had described the landfill sites in Delhi as “grave health hazards” and a “national shame”. In a Twitter post, he had also reached out to the people and sought their ideas that could help efforts by authorities in getting rid of these “unseemly mountains of garbage”.

The national capital has three landfill sites Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla which have turned into huge garbage mountains. “MCD is operating three landfill sites in the city. It is working in a time-bound manner to process the mounds of garbage lying at these landfill sites.

Inert material produced at these sites of Delhi will be provided to citizens, land-owning agencies and contractors,” the civic body said in a statement. ‘Inert’ is a soil-like material, which can be used for filling in of low-lying areas, 
it said.

“Working in this direction, MCD has deployed trommel machines at landfill sites which are processing legacy waste via bio-mining. After the processing of waste through bio-mining, a lot of inert soil is obtained. MCD has decided to give away this soil free of cost to citizens and agencies. Citizens and agencies will have to deploy their own means to lift this soil,” the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp