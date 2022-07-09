MCD to give inert soil produced at landfill sites free of cost to public

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to give away “inert soil” produced at its landfill sites free of cost to public, officials said on Friday. The move comes a week after Lt Governor V K Saxena had described the landfill sites in Delhi as “grave health hazards” and a “national shame”. In a Twitter post, he had also reached out to the people and sought their ideas that could help efforts by authorities in getting rid of these “unseemly mountains of garbage”.

The national capital has three landfill sites Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla which have turned into huge garbage mountains. “MCD is operating three landfill sites in the city. It is working in a time-bound manner to process the mounds of garbage lying at these landfill sites.

Inert material produced at these sites of Delhi will be provided to citizens, land-owning agencies and contractors,” the civic body said in a statement. ‘Inert’ is a soil-like material, which can be used for filling in of low-lying areas,

it said.

“Working in this direction, MCD has deployed trommel machines at landfill sites which are processing legacy waste via bio-mining. After the processing of waste through bio-mining, a lot of inert soil is obtained. MCD has decided to give away this soil free of cost to citizens and agencies. Citizens and agencies will have to deploy their own means to lift this soil,” the statement said.