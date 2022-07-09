Only 279 e-autos sold till now in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only 279 electric auto-rickshaws have been registered in the city since February against the government’s intent to purchase over 4,000 e-autos, data on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan portal showed.

The computerised draw of lots for the allotment of 4,261 e-autos was held on February 14 with July 31 as the last date for registration. According to the Vahan portal, 279 e-autos, comprising 215 Piaggio and 64 Mahindra Reva Electric vehicles, have been sold till now.

The auto-rickshaw union has blamed the high interest rates for procuring the electric vehicle and misconceptions around e-autos as the reasons behind such a lukewarm response, whereas the government officials have cited “supply issues” as the issue.

Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “There is an issue of supply chain in the electric vehicles because of some chip issues. The supply is clogged but the issue is likely to be resolved by mid-July or so.”

Rakesh Aggarwal, president of Chaalak Shakti, an auto-rickshaw union, on the other hand, has held the high rate of interest responsible for the low registration.