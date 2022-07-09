STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Only 279 e-autos sold till now in Delhi

The computerised draw of lots for the allotment of 4,261 e-autos was held on February 14 with July 31 as the last date for registration.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

E-autos

E-autos image used for representational purpose. (Photos | EPS/ARUN ANGELA)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only 279 electric auto-rickshaws have been registered in the city since February against the government’s intent to purchase over 4,000 e-autos, data on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan portal showed. 

The computerised draw of lots for the allotment of 4,261 e-autos was held on February 14 with July 31 as the last date for registration.  According to the Vahan portal, 279 e-autos, comprising 215 Piaggio and 64 Mahindra Reva Electric vehicles, have been sold till now.  

The auto-rickshaw union has blamed the high interest rates for procuring the electric vehicle and misconceptions around e-autos as the reasons behind such a lukewarm response, whereas the government officials have cited “supply issues” as the issue. 

 Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “There is an issue of supply chain in the electric vehicles because of some chip issues. The supply is clogged but the issue is likely to be resolved by mid-July or so.”      

Rakesh Aggarwal, president of Chaalak Shakti, an auto-rickshaw union, on the other hand, has held the high rate of interest responsible for the low registration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-auto E-vehicle Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp