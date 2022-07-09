Picnic turns into tragedy, 4 youths drown in Yamuna

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Thursday afternoon, when four friends --- Ilays (20), Kamal (17), Wasim (15) and Samir (17) --- left home at Loni in Ghaziabad to enjoy a bath in the river Yamuna to beat the humid weather, neither they nor their families had any inkling it will turn into a tragedy.

When the four did not reach home till late evening, their worried families informed police when they. On Friday morning, the bodies of three of them were fished out from the river in north Delhi’s Burari while the search for the fourth youth, Samir, was still on.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said the Burari police station received a complaint about the four missing persons at around 1:20 am on Friday. They had come from Loni to swim in the Yamuna at Sonia Pushta.

Sagar, the elder brother of Kamal, said another local resident who had also gone along with the four friends informed him about the spot where they had been swimming. “When we reached the spot, we found a scooty and their clothes,” said Sagar.

Statements of family members and others witnesses have been recorded and no foul play is suspected in the death, said a police officer.