Udaipur, Amravati murders: 'Sankalp March' in Delhi against 'attacks on Hindus'

The march began from the Mandi House area and will culminate at Jantar Mantar. BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra were also present in it.

Published: 09th July 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Members of various Hindu organisations shout slogans during a 'Sankalp March' from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Waving the Tricolour and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', scores of people participated in a 'Sankalp March' organised by various Hindu outfits here on Saturday against "attacks on the community".

The march began from the Mandi House area and will culminate at Jantar Mantar.

BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra were also present in the march.

Former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh said, "Multiple Hindu groups are on the streets today for this 'Sankalp March'. We are here to raise our voice against the attacks on Hindus. They cannot be targeted or attacked in that manner. We won't spare those who target us."

Several roads in central Delhi has been closed temporarily due to the march.

The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest the commuters to avoid the Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.

Police said these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.

