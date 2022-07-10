Cooking up a storm

Simi Kuriakose By

Lounging on the couch while you’re busy thinking whether a pizza or risotto should make it to the cart on your food aggregator app... this chain of events on a weekend would not be out of the ordinary for someone who has been subject to a wearying work week. It can get difficult for the average person to shoot the works and prepare a grand, home-made meal. However, for people like Chittaranjan Park-based corporate lawyer Sanhita Dasgupta Sensarma, taking the time out to cook for friends—and strangers —never seems like a Herculean task. “If you love what you do, I don’t think it is very difficult balancing the two,” Sensarma, who is in her mid-40s, says.

On the road to success

As someone who was always interested in food anthropology, during the lockdown, Sensarma graduated from the class of volunteer chefs only to join the coterie of home chefs. “We started it as a social service initiative. However, over time, people started calling and asking if I could curate a menu.” Sensharma obliged and started Gusto by Sanhita—she managed the kitchen while her daughter looked into logistics. Apart from delivering an all-new, limited menu (a dish for two is Rs 750+), Sensarma—she specialises in cuisines such as Bengali, Bengali-Burmese, Kerala, and Sri Lankan (Jafna)—also started conducting food sit-downs for not more than 25 people. Given the “generous” response, she is now taking a sabbatical to focus on an F&B career, “Since it has been my passion for so long, it might turn out to be an alternate career,” she says.

The accidental chef

Sainik Farms-based Suhail Mehraa (35)—the jeweller owns Inaaya, a store in Defence Colony—calls himself an “accidental chef”. “Cooking happened during Covid’s first wave. We were home-bound and food seemed like the only thing on people’s minds that time,” he shares. After “experimenting in the kitchen” and sharing his food with neighbours, everyone nudged Mehraa to start a food venture. This is how he launched Hungry Dad & Co—with a weekly new menu that specialises in Mexican, Arabic, Italian, Asian cuisines; a dish for two costs Rs 1,200+. Currently in an expansion phase, Mehraa—he is pursuing a niche catering business now—says that despite the commitments in his jewellery business, he is glad he could start this, “Wasn’t easy but it has paid off.”

A rewarding experience

“As a kid I was always passionate about cooking. Soon, it became a calling,” shares Gautam Mehra (40), who was asked by friends to start The Bombay Bhasad (TBB)—a food venture that he launched amid the pandemic in Delhi. Serving local Maharashtrian and Gujarati street food, a dish at TBB starts at Rs 250. Currently the head of a company’s HR department, Mehra—he recently moved from Delhi to Trivandrum—has also cooked at pop-ups. How did he balance work and cooking? Mehra says, “I would switch off from work mode and switch on in my kitchen.” Talking about how lucrative a sideline this is, he concludes, “It’s rewarding and people passionate about cooking should consider taking it up professionally.”a