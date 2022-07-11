Fewer women drivers register their e-autos, despite Delhi government’s push for women drivers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the government’s push for women drivers, only 14 out of 743 women applicants have got their e-autos registered after receiving the letter of intent, with many blaming tedious paperwork and high rate of interest for not buying the three-wheelers.

The AAP-led city government had issued the letter of intent to 4,261 people, including 2,855 male and 743 female applicants. “Out of these 743 applicants, only 14 women have registered their e-autos, while 273 men have done so,” according to official data by the transport department.

Shamshon Nesha, a woman applicant, who got the letter of intent, said, “In the first place, it was difficult to get the loan processed. We had submitted our documents, but they kept dilly-dallying it.” “We had borrowed Rs 66,000 for the down payment, but after seeing multiple delays, we decided to surrender the letter of intent,” she added.

Another woman applicant said the rate of interest for getting an e-auto is quite high and it is unaffordable for them. Government officials said there were supply issues due to some chip problems in the vehicles, which could be the reason for the low number of takers.