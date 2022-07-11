Powering up with the help of nature: ColoredCow founder Prateek Narang

Anjani Chadha By

Sitting under the stars while devising the next year’s KRAs (Key Result Areas) or moderating a Zoom meeting with the team seated outdoors; for Prateek Narang, founder ColoredCow—a software development organisation—an ideal work environment is one that is in proximity to nature. “Being outdoors can do wonders,” believes the 45-year-old who propagates the idea of “work-life integration” where one does not need to separate work and life—without wearing oneself down. In this interview, the Gurugram-resident tells us about his ideology and how he tries to spend time in nature. Excerpts…

How did ColoredCow come into being?

I started ColoredCow after working in the industry for almost 14 years. I was a part of the typical IT organisation as is in India and I have seen all the ups and downs in the industry. I was convinced that whatever the Indian workforce was offering, we could offer more than that. That’s when I thought I could create some difference.

How do you spend your time when not working?

There’s a two-part answer to this question. The first is: that I am a believer in work-life integration. I believe that dividing life into two parts—work and personal—is very difficult, at least for me. With ColoredCow, the effort is to create a culture where one does not need to separate the two. I have a tough time explaining this to people because they feel that I want to get more work done but it isn’t like that. On the other hand, I am a nature lover. I come from a farming background. So, whatever time I get, I try to spend it in nature.



Since you said you aren’t a fan of dividing your day into separate realms, where does spending time with nature come in?

I try to bring the same ideology to ColoredCow too. For instance, we have two offices in the hills—Tehri and Ranikhet, Uttrakhand. Whenever I can, I work from our office in the hills. So, in a way, I am able to do both works and also be close to nature. This way, there is no way to unwind post-work, you are relaxing while at work. As we talk, the new intern batch is on a 15-kilometre hike in Tehri, even though it is a Sunday.

When not in the hills, how do you unwind?

Yes, I love to attend and participate in nature walks that happen in the city, especially on the weekend. It is even better if family or team members join. If not that, I love to be in spaces that evoke creativity or are creatively designed. There is too much to explore in Delhi while being in sync

with nature.



Tell us about a few life lessons that you have learnt while working on ColoredCow?

That stereotyping related to talent needs to stop. One must not reject people based on what they look like today, you never know what they can do tomorrow. If you support them, they will do great.

