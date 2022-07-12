STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government plans to restore ‘neglected’ heritage monuments

The government will organise various cultural events around them to celebrate their historical importance and spread awareness about them.

Published: 12th July 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:36 AM

Two of the oldest historical sites- Baradari Qudsia Bagh and Bara Lao Ka Gumbad.

One of the oldest historical sites- Baradari Qudsia Bagh.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is working on the restoration of 71 monuments under its jurisdiction, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday and underlined that these important historical buildings have “remained neglected” for a long time that has caused “much damage” to the heritage structures.

The government will organise various cultural events around them to celebrate their historical importance and spread awareness about them. Sisodia held a high-level meeting with the officials concerned and reviewed the status of these monument sites, officials said.

Sisodia said, “Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise the country’s evolution over the period of time. These extremely important historical buildings have remained neglected for a longer time, which has caused much damage to them. The government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its responsibility gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way.”

Dara Shikoh’s library, located in the campus of Ambedkar University at Kashmere Gate, was in a dilapidated condition for years. The ceiling and walls of this library became dilapidated due to lack of maintenance. As the library is located in close proximity to the Yamuna, the issue of dampness in the building was always reported here. The work of preserving and reviving this building of historical importance has been given priority and expedited.

The work of preserving the Qudsia Bagh has also been taken up by the government. In this series of monument restoration works being carried out, Delhi’s famous Malcha Mahal and Phase II of Sunder Nagar will also get a makeover soon.

Along with this, to mark the 75th year of Independence Day Delhi Government has decided that 5 major monuments in the national capital will be illuminated with the tricolour lights. These monuments include Birji Khan’s Tomb, Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan, Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk. 

