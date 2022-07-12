Delhi through the eyes of shutterbugs

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

A snapshot of the tombs in Lodhi Garden or a timely image of a flight of pigeons with the Jama Masjid in the background—Delhi is a delightful place for photographers to improve their skills. But the question remains, where does one visit to click candids? We put forth this query to three photographers from Delhi-NCR who tell us about their favourite spaces in the city, so the next time you set out with your camera, you know where you would hit the jackpot.

History and culture in old Delhi’s bylanes

Photographer Vineet Vohra is a prominent name who has significantly contributed to street photography over the last decade. His compelling photographs seem to find order in chaos. The Sainik Farms-resident suggests that amateur shutterbugs visit Delhi’s first wholesale market—Chawri Bazar. “I really like visiting the Bazar on weekends because there aren’t many people around. You can walk around easily without the rickshaw wallahs coming in your way. One can also explore the lanes properly. There is also this whiff of something cooking,” he says. Talking about this space, Vohra (49) adds that one can marvel at the intriguing architecture of this place or just go ahead and try their hand at candid photography. “People sit there and read newspapers… Little things like somebody cooking jalebis. One gets to capture the culture of Old Delhi.”

Vineet Vohra

The intricacies of Lutyens’ Delhi

Travel photographer Raghav Rai Ralhan (inset) always carries his camera when he sets foot outside. The East Delhi resident suggests that novices practise their skills around Rashtrapati Bhavan. “The vibe is really nice during sunset because the sun sets exactly behind the Rashtrapati Bhavan and you can see clouds on the horizon as it is vast without any disruption,” says the 27 year old. Since the area is devoid of buildings, Ralhan mentions that photogs try and experiment with objects—puppies or ask people to pose. He adds that one can capture images of the tricolour fountains there by trying a reflection shot—an image captured on a shiny surface such as a puddle of water. “When the sun sets and Rashtrapati Bhavan lits up, one must try clicking reflections” he concludes.

The variance Witnessed in Shahpur Jat

Commercial and travel photographer Aditya Arya (61) is of the opinion that Shahpur Jat—an urban village located in South Delhi—is where one can unravel several stories through their camera. “The place has many layers to it. On one hand you have these fancy boutiques and, on the other, there are these traditional homes. There is a lot happening there,” shares the Gurugram resident. Given Shahpur Jat is a space with such a striking contrast, Arya suggests that photographers must try and ‘juxtapose’ these contrasting elements all while exploring the many spaces here. “Juxtapose many layers of how people have been living and how the urban village has evolved. There are many families living there from the time the space was created. You have fancy bistros, coffee shops, cafes. There is so much to explore there.”