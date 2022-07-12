STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain to stay in judicial custody for nine more days 

According to official sources, the federal probe agency asked the court to extend the custody claiming that Jain can influence people outside if given bail.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

AAP Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has extended AAP Minister Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody till July 20 in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday at the end of his 14 days stay in jail.

According to official sources, the federal probe agency asked the court to extend the custody claiming that Jain can influence people outside if given bail. “They are also probing other officials along with Jain’s wife who has been summoned by ED on July 14. The agency also has to file the chargesheet by July 30,” said an official.

The ED on Monday produced Vaibhav Jain before the court at the end of his remand where Additional Session Judge Geetanjali Goel decided to send him into judicial custody. The third accused Ankush Jain is already in judicial custody in the case. The Enforcement Directorate’s case was represented by Advocate Zoheb Hossain and Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta.

According to the ED, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain are among those who assisted the Delhi Minister in the money laundering case. Satyendar Jain was arrested on 30 May 2022. Additionally, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (director, Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (chairman, Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (director, Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), are also on the probe agency’s radar for assisting Satyendar Jain.

