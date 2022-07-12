STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three trees cut every hour in three years: Forest department tells Delhi High Court

The affidavit was filed by the state forest authorities after a contempt plea was filed by one Neeraj Sharma pertaining to the trees in the Vikas Marg area in East Delhi.

Published: 12th July 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three trees were cut every hour in the past three years in the national capital and the estimate does not include instances of illegal felling, revealed an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday. A total of 77,420 trees were permitted to be cut down in the last three years, it said.

The affidavit was filed by the state forest authorities after a contempt plea was filed by one Neeraj Sharma pertaining to the trees in the Vikas Marg area in East Delhi. A bench of Justice Najmi Wazir was hearing the contempt case concerning the preservation of city’s trees.

If the instances of illegal tree felling, trees cut down for forest clearance, unnoticed felling of trees, and those lost to the storm – not accounted for in the affidavit – are considered, the figures may be twice or four times the current number of over 77,000, the counsel appearing in the matter said.

The court observed that, “this city can’t afford to lose 77,000 trees,” and sought the stand of the forest authorities on the petitioner’s computation while also asking it to disclose the data concerning categories stated to be missing from the earlier affidavit.

“Aditya N Prasad, the learned counsel for the petitioner has brought the court’s attention to a computation, according to which, in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 77,420 trees were permitted to be cut. This comes to about three trees per hour in the past three years. These figures are only for trees which were allowed to be felled under section 9, 29 of Delhi Trees Preservation Act,” the court recorded.

“Let the forest officials file an affidavit on the missing data, as well as its response to the figure of three trees being lost every hour,” ordered the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trees Delhi High Court Vikas Marg
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp