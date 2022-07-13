Ahead of CUET, Manish Sisodia meets aspirants from government schools

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) beginning this week, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education ministry portfolio, on Tuesday interacted with the aspirants from government schools.

Talking about the various initiatives launched by the Delhi government to help the students prepare for the exams, Sisodia, who interacted with the students at Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave, said, “This year, for the first time, the CUET is being conducted for admissions in central universities of India. Many of the Delhi Government school students wanted to prepare for the entrance test, but were not in a situation to afford high coaching fees.

“For them, the Arvind Kejriwal government, under a unique initiative, has ensured that all the aspiring students are provided sufficient support at the school level itself so that they do not consider giving up dreams because of financial reasons.”

Appreciating the efforts of schools in the south-east district, Sisodia said that the government schools in this area conducted preparatory classes for CUET for nearly 5,000 students in 106 centres for 20 days, taking these students closer to their dream colleges.

The students were guided in 13 subjects, and given exposure to computer-based tests through online mock exams. Individual mock tests were designed for arts, science and commerce streams. This helped the students develop skills of time-management and stress management during exams. Regular practice has boosted their confidence and reduced the fear of exams among students, Sisodia said.

Appreciating the steps taken by the government, Rajkumar, a student of Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, said, “I have never given any computer-based exam in my student life. Because of these preparatory classes, I was able to understand the whole process properly and work on my weaknesses. I have also learnt to distribute my time properly during the examination.”

UG Biology Students Shifted to Slot 2

NEW DELHI: Answering concerns of students who had claimed that their medical entrance exam NEET clashes with the common entrance test CUET, the exam conducting body NTA has come up with a solution. Students who have registered for both CUET and NEET will be shifted to the second batch of CUET. “Candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry, or biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG)-2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday),” said NTA in an official notice.

