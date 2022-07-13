STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Rise in number of patients with Covid-like symptoms, say doctors

Weather could also be a factor, as rains and humidity and fluctuation in temperature can contribute to some health complications, they said.

Published: 13th July 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Many hospitals in Delhi are reporting a rise in number of patients suffering from Covid-like symptoms such as fever, common cold, cough, and bodyache in the last two weeks, doctors said.

Weather could also be a factor, as rains and humidity and fluctuation in temperature can contribute to some health complications, they said.

Doctors at several leading government and private medical facilities said many patients had these symptoms persistently, but they did not "go for an RT-PCR test" for COVID-19 detection.

"We are not seeing much rise in Covid cases being reported at present.

But, many patients are coming for consultations with fever, common cold, cough, loose motion, bodyache or other symptoms in the last two weeks.

Some are showing one of these symptoms while others have a mix of these symptoms," said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospital.

"There is a rise in cases of such patients, but not a very significant rise. People these days are largely not opting to go for an RT-PCR test despite having multiple Covid-like symptoms. We recommend such patients to go for a test," he said.

Delhi on Tuesday had recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent, while one person died due to the viral infection.

Many doctors in government hospitals also said they were getting patients with flu-like symptoms, mostly common cold and cough.

"But, majority do not wish to go for a Covid test. There is huge reluctance to do it now. Weather also could be a factor, as rains and humidity and fluctuation in temperature can contribute to some health complications. But, these are mild symptoms," said a senior doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

RGSSH is one of the biggest Delhi government-run hospitals and was a major Covid facility at the peak of the pandemic.

Apollo Hospital's Dr Chatterjee said most of these patients who exhibited such symptoms got better in three to five days.

"For bodyache or backache, we prescribe paracetamol, and treatment is largely symptomatic. Only if the symptoms last beyond five days, we recommend antibiotics, but each patient's treatment may differ anyway," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp