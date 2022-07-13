Drizzle lowers mercury, more rains likely in Delhi city

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital saw light showers on Tuesday with the weather department shifting its forecast from ‘green’ to ‘yellow’ alert during the day. It has also predicted light rain on Wednesday with issuing a ‘yellow' alert. The rain also brought the mercury down by several notches but high humidity levels still made for an uncomfortable day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station recieved 1.8 mm rain over the past 24 hours (until 8.30 am) while 2.1 mm till 5.30 pm. Other weather stations such as Palam recorded 3.1 mm rain, Lodhi Road received 1.6 mm, Ridge 0.2 mm while Ayanagar received only ‘traces’. Due to some technical reasons the rain recordings for several stations could not be updated even till late evening, weather officials said.

On Monday, parts of city received sharp and strong bursts of rain in a complete contradiction to the forecast given by the state weather department, which then updated the forecast during the day. While parts of northwest, north and central Delhi got showers, other parts of the city including south, southwest and East have still been left parched with a huge rain deficit to be covered.

The IMD has been shifting alerts over the whole past week when it did not rain even a bit while on Monday and Tuesday when it had not forecast any rain activity as such, the city recieved some showers. Also , parts of NCR districts such as Noida and Gurgaon too recieved showers in the morning.

“The forecast has to be updated because the showers that have occurred were highly localised activity, which the system is not able to predict a day in advance. The update could be given a few hours in advance at the maximum for such localised weather activity. Some low clouds are there with moisture in the atmosphere, which may bring light rain on Wednesday as well,” said a senior IMD official.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.3 degrees C, which is three notches below normal for this time of the year while minimum settled at 26.2 degrees C, a notch below normal. Relative Humidity oscillated between 67% and 94%.

On convection:

Convective clouds develop vertically by convection — warm air rising and cooling down to form clouds. These clouds dissipate after giving short and intense spells of rain, the meteorologist said.

Convective activity is generally reported during the pre-monsoon period.

