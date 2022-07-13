Ducati's new Scrambler Urban Motard designed with urban character

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

According to Ducati, the new Scrambler Urban Motard is a bike designed for riders to enjoy city riding in a fun and energetic way. To keep with its urban character, the bike sports a livery that is inspired by street art and metropolitan graffiti.

Coupled with its unmatched style and performance, this new bike is a distinctive machine that gives you all the joys of owning a purebred Ducati. The bike has a dry weight of 180kg and is powered by an 803cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution.

The engine delivers 73hp of power and 67Nm of torque which translates to an exhilarating ride experience as the bike is powerful, agile, and easy to manage. The wide handlebars and upright seating position complement the nature of the bike and provide maximum control to the rider.

Built on a trellis frame chassis with black tubular steel and fitted with Kayaba suspension on both wheels, the Scrambler Urban Motard rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres and comes with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard. The LED DRL headlight is also a standard feature on this new bike.

The bike also comes equipped with the Ducati Multimedia System which enables the owner to connect their smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth in order to access a host of features. There is a USB socket under the seat as a standard fitment, so the rider can charge their phone on the go.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh

