Get Panchsheel land deal nixed, Delhi House panel asks DDA

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The petition committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has urged the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take appropriate legal action to cancellation of the sale deed of

the 1,250-yard land in the Panchsheel area. This land was illegally captured by the land mafia, and many revenue department officials were suspended in an enquiry after the encroachment of the land.

The said land is a valuable stretch of real estate at Chirag Delhi village, which falls in the Panchsheel area.

It was occupied by the land mafia a few months ago, after which boundary walls were erected around it, and strongmen from outside the city were stationed outside to intimidate the local people. After the complaints made to various departments yielded no results, the village residents finally approached the petition committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Prima facie, it was found that due to the connivance of some officers of the revenue department, the land mafia had taken possession of this government land and the sale deed registry had also been done. This information has been given to the DDA, whose land was illegally transferred and occupied.

In the course of the investigation, a record keeper of the Hauz Khas subdivision in the South Delhi district, a kanoongo and a sub-registrar have been suspended. Two days ago, the revenue department along with the DDA also demolished the boundary walls. Investigation in the matter is still going on.

