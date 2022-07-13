STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Haryana, Centre to build 'science city' in Gurugram

Moreover, it will also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the people of the area, an official statement quoting him said.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram will soon see the development of a science city. The proposed city will be developed by the Haryana government with the help of the Centre on around 50 acres of land with the help of the Centre, an official statement said on Tuesday.

A meeting to identify suitable locations in Gurugram for establishing the Science city was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. Kaushal said once the Science city is set up, students from the state and other parts would get an opportunity to practically learn scientific principles. 

Moreover, it will also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the people of the area, an official statement quoting him said. Thematic galleries covering physics, chemistry and other branches of science will be set up which will benefit schools and other educational institutions, he said. “The Haryana government has decided to set up a science city in Gurugram which will be developed on around 50 acres of land with the help of the central government,” the statement said.

It was apprised during the meeting by officials that the Indian Space Research Organisation’s ‘space gallery’ will also be set up in this science city which will impart information about launching satellites into space, it said. Apart from this, simulators will also be installed by ISRO so that students can experience going into space virtually, the statement said. It was further apprised that an innovation hub will also be developed in the science city which would provide an atmosphere for the students to work on new scientific ideas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Gurugram Science city ISRO Sanjeev Kaushal
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp