STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hospital in Delhi conducts challenging auto-kidney transplant

The auto-transplant means transplanting one organ from one place to another in the same human being.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes only

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a life-saving operation, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi saved a patient by performing a unique auto-kidney transplant in which the doctors reconstructed 25 centimetres of damaged ureter using the wall of urinary bladder.

The auto-transplant means transplanting one organ from one place to another in the same human being.
The Urology and Kidney Transplant department of the hospital had received a patient in June from Punjab. The 29-year-old man had a history of a stone in the left ureter — the pipe that connects the kidneys to the urinary bladder — and was operated on for a rare condition by a local doctor wherein the 20-25 centimetre long ureter also came out with the stone during the surgery.

The man was then shifted to Sir Ganga Ram. When the surgery was taking place, doctors noticed that while the left kidney was fine, it seemed to be just lying around without any ureter connecting it to the bladder. “In a normal patient there is one kidney on the left and one on the right side and two ureters connecting these kidneys to the bladder. But in this case, we were surprised to see the left kidney lying alone without any connection with the bladder,” said Dr Vipin Tyagi, senior consultant, department of urology and kidney transplant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Ideally, the kidneys that are placed on the left and right sides of the body are connected to the bladder through the ureters. But when the ureter came out along with the stone, doctors had to perform a unique procedure where the left kidney was removed from its spot and placed beside the right kidney. Dr Sudhir Chadha, co-chairperson, the department of urology at the hospital said that the options before them were either to remove the kidney or re-make the missing connection between kidney and bladder.

“Since the patient was young and the intestine is not the ideal substitute for the ureter reconstruction. We decided to perform ‘auto-kidney transplant’ which means in this patient taking the normal kidney out from the left side and bring it as close to the bladder on the right side and connecting it with blood vessels going from the abdomen to the right leg,” added Dr Tyagi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidney transplant Surgery Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp