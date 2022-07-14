Ballot boxes and papers for prez poll arrive at Delhi Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for the upcoming presidential election of India, the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday received the designated sealed material from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the 16th presidential election scheduled to be held on July 18.

The ECI has started the distribution and dispatch of all the necessary material – like ballot boxes and ballot papers – required for the successful conduct of the election. This two-day exercise at Nirvachan Sadan for dispatch of election materials to States/UT in a time-bound and secured manner is being undertaken under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. Delhi Police teams escort the AROs while they come to collect the election material.

Further, after collecting the Ballot Box and other important material from ECI, it was brought to Delhi Vidhan Sabha through a short road journey. The Ballot Box and other important relevant election material are kept under appropriate security and safety measures in previously sanitised and properly sealed strong rooms under strict monitoring.

