Connect to collaborate

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Imagine walking into a space where you meet a bunch of strangers hailing from different backgrounds. Almost instantaneously, you find yourself comfortable, talking, eating, and even sharing thoughts. In the process, together you ponder over a pre-decided collective prompt—memories of walking or views on the practice of exchanging gifts—and perhaps, create something artistic inspired by that information. After the pandemic, our lives and the idea of meeting strangers—who can turn friends—has been mostly limited to the virtual medium. But First Draft, a collaborative project by six city-based artists, is trying to change that by trying to create spaces for slow gatherings, where “one doesn’t necessarily create, yet reflects”.

Art beyond conventions

Anyone who has ever worked on a creative project of any form would be aware of how lengthy the process of arriving on the final product can be. Every attempt comes with it a thought to alter the project in order to create something even better. First Draft aims to shift their focus from the final product to the drafts that are made during the creative journey. “When an artist thinks of an artwork, there is a lot of pressure and responsibility to create. A draft allows you to explore; it opens a space for exchange of ideas,” shares Sonam Chaturvedi (30), a Vasant Kunj-based member. The process, thus, opens an avenue for the artist to go beyond and experiment. “It is necessary to take a look at the process of the artist—to show the journey from the beginning of the work to its end. When you showcase drafts, you come out of homogenised thinking that only the finished work matters,” adds Priyank Gothwal (29), member.

The initiative was launched as an alternative art project in 2018. The founding members often host pop-up shows and events—the first show took place in NIV Art Centre, Neb Sarai, in 2018 and the second was organised at a residential space in Vasant Kunj in 2019—where they showcase the works they are in the process of creating. In this way, they go beyond the status quo and engage with art outside institutional structures. “We work within our means. We just want to try out our ideas. One can enter [the event space], see the works, and speak to us.” The drafts on display are usually across mediums including paintings, sculptures, photographs, text-based works, etc.

Reimagining the idea of intimacy

A lot has changed for the team amid the pandemic, post which their main focus is on gatherings (what they call ‘first draft-ings’). “The pandemic affected the artist a lot. Galleries were closed. Online exhibitions would happen but that does not match the in-person experience,” shares Chaturvedi. This is when the team started building alternative spaces to meet people while also reflecting on a certain topic, and—in the process—exploring the idea of intimacy. “People respond to a certain prompt and that allows an exchange of ideas,” adds Gothwal.

The gatherings are around specific prompts—introduced through open calls via Instagram—explored through multiple activities such as storytelling, compassionate listening, walking, watching films, playing games, sleeping or snoozing, and more. Each session is about a bunch of strangers coming together, indulging in a pursuit that provokes thought and helps them connect. “The prompts are very diverse; we get a lot of critical ideas to ponder upon. The set-up has also made it easy to forge friendships—it gives me hope,” says East Delhi resident Akshay Sethi (30), a member.

Reflecting on their experiences, Chaturvedi concludes, “In an artwork, the artist expresses an idea. Meeting people and sharing thoughts on a certain idea is also similar as there is expression involved,” concludes Chaturvedi.

Imagine walking into a space where you meet a bunch of strangers hailing from different backgrounds. Almost instantaneously, you find yourself comfortable, talking, eating, and even sharing thoughts. In the process, together you ponder over a pre-decided collective prompt—memories of walking or views on the practice of exchanging gifts—and perhaps, create something artistic inspired by that information. After the pandemic, our lives and the idea of meeting strangers—who can turn friends—has been mostly limited to the virtual medium. But First Draft, a collaborative project by six city-based artists, is trying to change that by trying to create spaces for slow gatherings, where “one doesn’t necessarily create, yet reflects”. Art beyond conventions Anyone who has ever worked on a creative project of any form would be aware of how lengthy the process of arriving on the final product can be. Every attempt comes with it a thought to alter the project in order to create something even better. First Draft aims to shift their focus from the final product to the drafts that are made during the creative journey. “When an artist thinks of an artwork, there is a lot of pressure and responsibility to create. A draft allows you to explore; it opens a space for exchange of ideas,” shares Sonam Chaturvedi (30), a Vasant Kunj-based member. The process, thus, opens an avenue for the artist to go beyond and experiment. “It is necessary to take a look at the process of the artist—to show the journey from the beginning of the work to its end. When you showcase drafts, you come out of homogenised thinking that only the finished work matters,” adds Priyank Gothwal (29), member. The initiative was launched as an alternative art project in 2018. The founding members often host pop-up shows and events—the first show took place in NIV Art Centre, Neb Sarai, in 2018 and the second was organised at a residential space in Vasant Kunj in 2019—where they showcase the works they are in the process of creating. In this way, they go beyond the status quo and engage with art outside institutional structures. “We work within our means. We just want to try out our ideas. One can enter [the event space], see the works, and speak to us.” The drafts on display are usually across mediums including paintings, sculptures, photographs, text-based works, etc. Reimagining the idea of intimacy A lot has changed for the team amid the pandemic, post which their main focus is on gatherings (what they call ‘first draft-ings’). “The pandemic affected the artist a lot. Galleries were closed. Online exhibitions would happen but that does not match the in-person experience,” shares Chaturvedi. This is when the team started building alternative spaces to meet people while also reflecting on a certain topic, and—in the process—exploring the idea of intimacy. “People respond to a certain prompt and that allows an exchange of ideas,” adds Gothwal. The gatherings are around specific prompts—introduced through open calls via Instagram—explored through multiple activities such as storytelling, compassionate listening, walking, watching films, playing games, sleeping or snoozing, and more. Each session is about a bunch of strangers coming together, indulging in a pursuit that provokes thought and helps them connect. “The prompts are very diverse; we get a lot of critical ideas to ponder upon. The set-up has also made it easy to forge friendships—it gives me hope,” says East Delhi resident Akshay Sethi (30), a member. Reflecting on their experiences, Chaturvedi concludes, “In an artwork, the artist expresses an idea. Meeting people and sharing thoughts on a certain idea is also similar as there is expression involved,” concludes Chaturvedi.