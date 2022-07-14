STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police files charge sheet before Delhi court in Jahangirpuri violence case

The prosecution said that 20 out of 37 accused persons were arrested after being captured in CCTV footage/viral videos, and the help of technology has been taken for the identification of accused.

A communal clash had erupted in Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 45 people in the case related to recent Jahangirpuri violence before a court here under various charges including criminal conspiracy and Arms Act, the agency said.

It said it collected and analysed 34 viral videos and 56 videos from electronic media.

The charge sheet containing 2063 pages, named 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding in the matter.

The probe agency further said that during the probe, CCTV footage of 28 cameras of PWD, installed around Kusal Cinema Road, and 30 Cameras of PWD installed around C-Block, Jahangirpuri were obtained and analyzed.

The charge sheet arrayed various offences, including criminal conspiracy, 147 (rioting), an attempt to murder and assaulting a public servant, and obstructing him/her in the discharge of their public functions, punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of Arms Act.

A total of nine firearms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine Swords, and the clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of the incident and seen in videos have been recovered, the charge sheet said.

The agency said it seized 21 mobile phones from the accused persons.

A total of 132 witnesses were examined out of which 85 police and 47 public persons/doctors and others, it said.

The police said that FIR against two juveniles has already been filed before the Principal Juvenile Justice Board.

"From the investigation conducted so far and material on record, it is established that the present incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA & NRC of 2019 & 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of Feb 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10, 2022, in different parts of the country," the agency said.

