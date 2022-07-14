QR-based ‘plastic pick-up’ drive starts in Delhi's Karol Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a positive step to tackle plastic Pollution, the Municipal corporation of Delhi of Karol Bagh Zone has started the facility of QR code-based ‘Plastic Pick-up Chat Bot’ for the residents. With its help, people can hand over their plastic waste to the MCD sitting at home and get attractive gifts in return. The MCD has taken this initiative in collaboration with the Swayambhu NGO.

Special Officer, MCD, Shri Ashwini Kumar launched the initiative at the Corporation Headquarters located at the Civic Centre. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone, Shashanka Aala and senior officers of the corporation were also present. At the inauguration event, the special officer, the Municipal corporation of Delhi appreciated it and said, “ Through this initiative, the problem of plastic waste will be better solved and plastic will be prevented from reaching the landfill site.”

He was also concerned that plastic waste is a big challenge to the landfill as well as to the city’s cleanliness and drainage system and said that “MCD will try to implement this facility in other zones of the corporation.”

Deputy Commissioner Shashanka Ala explained the plan and said that users could launch the chatbot by scanning a QR code provided by the company. Citizens will be prompted to provide their name, mobile number, and location for plastic pickup.

