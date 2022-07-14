Two shooters held in murder of DTC driver in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police special cell arrested two absconding accused persons, Aqbal Ansari and Manish Mishra, who was involved in the killing of a DTC employee in Govind Puri area. According to police, arrested Iqbal Ansari was the main conspirator of the murder.

On a tip-off received in Special Cell through a source on 9 July, one of the accused persons namely Iqbal Ansari was nabbed at about 10.15 pm at Ravidas Marg near Govindpuri Metro Station Delhi by the team of Special Cell.

After a protracted and detailed interrogation, Iqbal Ansari confessed to his involvement in Sanjeev Kumar’s murder. He has also admitted that he conspired to murder Sanjeev Kumar on July 6, 2022, in the Govindpuri neighbourhood with Nazma, the second wife, Geeta, the first wife, and two other of his colleagues, Nayum and Manish Mishra.

