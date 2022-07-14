STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two shooters held in murder of DTC driver in Delhi

The Delhi Police special cell arrested two absconding accused persons, Aqbal Ansari and Manish Mishra, who were involved in the killing of a DTC employee in Govind Puri area.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police special cell arrested two absconding accused persons, Aqbal Ansari and Manish Mishra, who was involved in the killing of a DTC employee in Govind Puri area. According to police, arrested Iqbal Ansari was the main conspirator of the murder. 

On a tip-off received in Special Cell through a source on 9 July, one of the accused persons namely Iqbal Ansari was nabbed at about 10.15 pm at Ravidas Marg near Govindpuri Metro Station Delhi by the team of Special Cell.

After a protracted and detailed interrogation, Iqbal Ansari confessed to his involvement in Sanjeev Kumar’s murder. He has also admitted that he conspired to murder Sanjeev Kumar on July 6, 2022, in the Govindpuri neighbourhood with Nazma, the second wife, Geeta, the first wife, and two other of his colleagues, Nayum and Manish Mishra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Shooter DTC Employee
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp