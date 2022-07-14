STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We need more capable school principals: Manish Sisodia to UPSC

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to UPSC to look for principal recruits with larger abilities and deep understanding of child behaviour | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) all set to recruit principals for the capital’s government schools after over a decade, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to the commission chairman Manoj Soni suggesting that they should also look out for their larger abilities and deep understanding of child behaviour.

The deputy CM wrote that July 17 will be a historical day for the education system of India because conducting the recruitment test for 363 posts by the UPSC is going to be the biggest exercise in strengthening the school system since the adoption of National Education Policy. He further wrote that many significant changes have taken place in the country’s education system in the past seven years, between 2015 and 2022.

It is to be noted that UPSC examines a candidate for post of principals on six subject matters which includes general knowledge, language skills, reasoning and aptitude, education policies and evaluation, management and financial administration and office procedure. 

Manish Sisodia requested UPSC should also look out for qualities and abilities like his/her belief in every child and his/her abilities to learn, respect for Delhi’s culture and diversity, understanding of ground realities of Delhi, ability to inspire and mentor teachers, owns a research-oriented mindset and is willing to read and learn.

The deputy CM suggested that the UPSC’s selection panel should select the candidate only if they have all these abilities and qualities to provide a better future to students of government schools. Direct recruitment of principals for government schools is happening after a decade. The previous batch of 58 Principals took their written exam in 2012 and joined the schools in 2015 after the completion of recruitment process that began in 2010 and completed in 2015.

Particulars for principals  
Manish Sisodia School Union Public Service Commission National Education Policy
