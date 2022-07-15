STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 16-year-old minor girl gang-raped, three held

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 6-7 when the victim had gone to meet two of her known people.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two people in the national capital, an official said here on Friday.

For the heinous crime, the police have apprehended three people, including two who committed the rape and another person who was also present at the time of the crime. All the three accused were aged 23, 25 and 35 years.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 6-7 when the victim had gone to meet two of her known people.

"A PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station at 4 a.m. on July 8 in which the caller stated three men have molested a girl," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C. said.

The caller, who was the father of the victim girl, told police that his minor daughter went from Vasant Vihar with three people in a Wagon R car at 8.30 p.m. on July 6 and all of them returned the next day, July 7, in the morning. The girl revealed the incident to her parents late in the evening after which they took their daughter to a hospital.

"On examination, the victim girl informed that at 8.30 p.m. on July 6, she met with two men, both known to her, near Vasant Vihar market. Both of them offered her a joyride and then another person came there with his Wagon R car," the DCP said.

After this, all the four rode the car and went to Mahipalpur where they bought the liquor and consumed it.

"In her statement, the victim stated that after consuming the liquor all four of them went to a lonely place where one of the person, who was known to the girl, kissed her first and later the other two men committed rape," DCP Manoj said.

Accordingly, based on her statement, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The official informed that there was no external injury on the victim or even on the accused. "Investigation is still underway to clarify the facts," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Minor rape
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp