Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights rescues 200 kids from streets in past month 

The projects also vies to identify vulnerable children and  develop them into responsible citizens.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:56 AM

child rights

(Express Illustrations)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has rescued over 200 children in the past one month under the children in street situation (CiSS) project where these children are being assisted with school and Anganwadi enrollment.

The commission shared these figures during a monthly review meeting held to discuss the CiSS project with the officials of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), the Ashoka University and other NGOs.

The meet was held to monitor last month’s progress and plan the project’s strategy for the next quarter. After identifying these children, the dedicated team will monitor their attendance and ensure a minimum of 75 per cent aiming at sustained rehabilitation.

It was in March this year, the DCPCR with support from DDCD, and non-profits Salaam Baalak Trust and Youthreach India, had launched this project intending to deploy a dedicated field task-force for rehabilitation and reintegration of children in street situations.

The projects also vies to identify vulnerable children and develop them into responsible citizens. The task-force will focus on identifying and providing educational and financial support, and guardianship to street children. The Delhi government's setting up of residential schools will further strengthen this project’s effort to provide street children with a safe environment immersed with learning and socio-psychological support.

This task force team consists of case workers and counsellors who will be deployed district-wise and work closely with the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs). 

‘Residential schools’ 
Setting up of residential schools will boost the effort to provide kids with safe environment, learning and socio-psychological support, says DCPCR

