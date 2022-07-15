Delhi ready for CUET debut

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi braced for the debut edition of the much-awaited CUET-UG 2022 test to be conducted today, two prominent universities in the capital, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia, got their acts together for the D-day. Officials at the universities tried to allay the fears of aspirants and motivated them to appear at the test with calm mind and full vigour.

In major announcement of the eve of the test, DY Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the university will admit 20 per cent ‘extra students’ under unreserved and OBC categories and 30 per cent in the SC/ST category to fill the maximum seats in undergraduate courses in the first round of counselling this year.

Singh added that this will also help fill the reserved seats that remain vacant throughout the year.

Singh also shared that there is a plan to begin the CUET twice a year from next academic year to give students chances to give the CUET exam in two attempts.

This year, the university will be offering 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes across several colleges through the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Until last year, the university would release cut-offs based on the class 12 scores of students.

The CUET-UG, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from July 15 to August 10. The CUET (UG) 2022 has been scheduled for around 14,90,000 candidates, according to the National Testing Agency.

Over 6.5 lakh admission applications have been received by the university, according to DU officials. During a media interaction, Singh said rules and regulations have been framed for counselling.

“To fill the maximum seats in the first round itself, in UR and OBC (other backward classes) we will take 20 per cent extra admission and in the SC/ST category, 30 percent extra admission will be done,” he said. “With this maximum students will get their choice in the first round. This will also help in filling the reserved seats early on,” he added.

In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference, their class 12 board marks will act as a tiebreaker for allotment of preferred seat, informed the vice chancellor. In case of a tie between two students, the best scores of three subjects will be compared. If the best three are the same, then the best four will be compared and the best five.

If by chance, marks for the best five subjects are also the same, in that case, age will act as a tie-breaker. The older applicant will get the seat.The VC said that the CUET paper would be set entirely from NCERT books. Since there are students from different boards and not just CBSE, the VC said that the gap was considered and many choices would be provided in the paper.

