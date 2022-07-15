Delhi University suspends professor over ‘sexual harassment’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Thursday suspended an associate professor of College of Vocational Studies for allegedly “sexually harassing” several female teachers, sources said.The decision came after the governing body of the college recommended his suspension in a meeting on Wednesday. The suspension of Manmohan Bhasin was approved by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, sources privy to the matter said. However, Bhasin said he has not received any such suspension letter. “I have not received any suspension letter as of now, so I have nothing to comment about it,” Bhasin said. An associate professor at College of Vocational Studies (CVS) said that there have been multiple cases of sexual harassment against Bhasin. The governing body constituted an internal complaints committee after three female teachers one from Ramjas College and two of CVS had filed sexual harassment cases against him, said the professor who did not wish to be named. “He started interfering with the case investigation and was abusing and misbehaving with the teaching and non-teaching staff. That is why the governing body decided to suspend him,” the professor said.