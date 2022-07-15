STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work, he said.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:35 PM

Over 10 people are trapped under the debris. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Five people were killed and many feared trapped after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

According to fire department officials, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yard.

Prime Ministers' Office expressed anguish over the incident and said, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)

