Five die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Five people were killed and many feared trapped after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

According to fire department officials, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yard.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Prime Ministers' Office expressed anguish over the incident and said, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)

