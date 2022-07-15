STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Musical reflections of times gone by

As a young boy who grew up in an Anglo-Indian family in Clement Town, Dehradun, it was customary for self-taught singer,

Published: 15th July 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Winston Balman

Winston Balman

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

As a young boy who grew up in an Anglo-Indian family in Clement Town, Dehradun, it was customary for self-taught singer, songwriter, and guitarist Winston Balman (34)—he is the vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the city-based band ‘Winston Balman and the Prophets of Rock’—to listen to country, rock, and pop music at home.

However, little did he know that these influences—and word of encouragement from Indian country music singer, Bobby Cash, also from Dehradun—would give him the confidence to pursue a career in music. Even though he is often identified as a country singer, Balman (also a voice-over artist) mentions he has performed Arabic, Garhwali, Hindi, and Punjabi songs. “If you are a ’90s kid, you have probably heard my voice on TV,” he says.

In this edition of Soundscape, we speak to Balman about his musical journey and his latest single Fight On. Excerpts… 

Tell us about your music influences.
I have no formal training in music; I am just an inspired kid who decided to take the leap and make music my bread and butter (laughs). But yes, there have been many influences. When children my age were listening to hip-hop and rap, I was being schooled in old school rock ’n roll and country music. As a kid, I listened to many boy bands (Backstreet Boys). I was part of the choir because of which harmony became a part of me. Country music, Southern Rock, and such forms of music was something we would listen to as a family.

So, my influences are artists such as Alan Jackson, Patsy Cline, John Denver, Jim Reeves, Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell, I can go on taking names. Later, I discovered Chris Stapleton when nobody knew him; I used to idolise how he wrote songs and his vocal style. Today, my music is a blend of country and rock; it is like the sweet end of something you can listen to at a café and while walking out at night. One person I will definitely give credit to is Bobby Cash. He told me that it was OK to have a career as an artist as long as you pursue it and have discipline in what you do. 

What exactly is your single Fight On about?
Unfortunately, Fight On is not a track with the entire band. I wanted to write a song which is bare-bones. Most of the songs I write are personal. Fight On is the end to an era of my life, where I am acknowledging the number of difficulties that I have been through because of a relationship that has done me wrong in a way, and is now over. Between finding the traces of strength, hope, etc., I am also yearning to move on and find love again. It is something that everybody goes through in their life at least once or twice. It is about moving on and finding strength.  

What’s next? 
Right now, I am focusing on Fight On’s full band edit. There are two other songs we are working on: Girls in the City (pop/rock) and Outlaw on the Run (fusion of Western and Rajasthani folk music). I have also written a Hindi song; an experiment for me. It is on the backburner now, and I plan to release it by year end or next year.  

‘Fight On’ by Winston Balman and the Prophets of Rock is on all streaming platforms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Music Winston Balman Prophets of Rock
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp