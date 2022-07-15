STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private schools of Delhi refusing admissions to EWS students likely to face FIRs

Therefore, the committee has asked the education department to register an FIR on receipt of complaints against such private schools.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:22 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC/ST Welfare Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has asked the Education Department to register FIRs under the Juvenile Justice Act against private schools refusing to admit EWS students.

Vishesh Ravi, Chairman of SC / ST Welfare Committee, said that on the committee's instructions, the Education Department had issued show cause notices to private schools refusing to accept EWS students. Even after the notices, some private schools have not taken admission of EWS students and have not given stationery to them. Therefore, the committee has asked the education department to register an FIR on receipt of complaints against such private schools.

Committee Chairman Vishesh Ravi said that the committee has instructed the Education Department to take strict action against private schools that do not follow the rules laid down by the Delhi Government.
The ‘show cause notices’ were issued to GD Salwan School, Salwan School, SD Public School, Ramjas Public School, JD Tytler School and other private schools on the instructions of Vishesh Ravi. These schools refused to take admission of students under the EWS quota. These schools were also not providing free stationery, books and uniforms to the students coming under EWS as per rules.

The primary topic of discussion at this meeting was the denial of free books to EWS/ DG category kids as well as the refusal of private schools to give uniforms and stationery items. Private schools offered EWS/ DG category students admission through the education department.

The ST/ST Welfare Committee had received complaints from parents of such students from all around Delhi who are disturbed that their kids aren’t being given EWS admission or free school supplies According to Vishesh Ravi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has instructed that all EWS students be provided admission and school supplies in private institutions by the law. 

