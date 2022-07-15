STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Utsav’ marks fourth anniversary of Happiness Curriculum

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Gaur Gopal Das inaugurated the fortnightly fest at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das in a school | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government’s schools witnessed power-packed ‘Happiness Utsav 2022’ celebrations on Thursday to mark the four-year anniversary of the world-renowned Happiness Curriculum. Life coach Gaur Gopal Das taught the nuances of happiness in a special session for students on this occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Gaur Gopal Das inaugurated the fortnightly fest at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave. Talking about his government’s unique celebration of happiness, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted,

“For the first time in the country's history, children are being taught to become good human beings and to live happily; this is the most important goal of education, but it has never been taught in India. The experiments being done in the field of education in Delhi will show the way not only to the country but to the entire humanity in the coming times.”

Talking about the event, Sisodia said, “Happiness Classes have brought a path breaking change in the students’ mindset; through the Happiness Utsav, we’ll teach lakhs of Delhiites to lead a happy life. The Happiness Curriculum has seen a tremendous journey in the last 4 years; students’ focus in studies increasing, children staying stress-free.”

Manish Sisodia said that the Happiness Curriculum was started in Delhi 4 years ago under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and it was launched in the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

