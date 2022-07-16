STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi teen stabbed to death by two juveniles over quarrel

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two juveniles following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Friday.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two juveniles following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Friday.  The deceased used to work in a garment shop and his friend, who is an eyewitness and rushed him to the hospital, has an eatery shop, they said.

Once the juveniles are apprehended, the motive behind the quarrel that led to the stabbing will be clear, police said. The deceased and the two juveniles hail from the same locality, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said information was received on Thursday from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital about the admission of a person with to stab injury.

“The police reached at hospital and found that the 16-year-old boy was admitted in the hospital with an alleged history of assault and was found unfit for statement,” the official said. His friend, who admitted him to the hospital, said a quarrel took place between the victim and one of the accused who took out a knife and stabbed the boy. Both the accused escaped from the spot thereafter, he said. 

