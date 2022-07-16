Delhi to light up 1,000 dark spots to ensure women's safety in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Civic agencies will light up more than 1,000 dark spots in Delhi, with the Centre providing Rs 11 crore for the project aimed at strengthening women safety in the national capital, officials said on Friday. “Such spots in south, west and north Delhi will soon be illuminated with new LED lights as Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard,” they said.

The city government will also launch a web portal and mobile application to monitor the functioning of the lights and keep them in working condition by prompt maintenance, they said. NGO Safetipin had in a survey across the city identified the dark spots.

Most of these dark spots are located on roads and flyovers under the jurisdiction of erstwhile north and south Delhi municipal corporations. The project is expected to be executed in six months, officials added.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday chaired the 17th Meeting of the Task Force on women’s safety in the national capital and issued specific instructions with regard to various agenda items.

At the outset, Saxena emphasized the need for changing the social mindset and basic approach of men towards women, even as steps were taken to mitigate crime against women. He underlined the need to undertake a campaign of sensitizing young and adolescent boys through gender workshops and suitably amended curricula.

In the matter of illumination of dark spots and timely repair or replacement of street lights, the L-G took exception to the fact that something as basic as street lighting, its installation, repair and maintenance, which should happen in the normal course, was being discussed and decided at his level. Saxena highlighted the need to ensure illumination under flyovers, in parks and under overgrown trees and instructed officials to address them at the earliest.

