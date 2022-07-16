STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU colleges bag five of top 10 slots; university rank slides further

Lady Shri Ram College, which had secured second position in 2020 and 2021, was pushed to the fifth spot this time.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:03 AM

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Five of the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings are affiliated to Delhi University, with Miranda House College retaining its number one position in the College category for the sixth year in a row. It was followed by Hindu College, which jumped to the second spot from ninth last year.

Lady Shri Ram College, which had secured second position in 2020 and 2021, was pushed to the fifth spot this time. The other two DU colleges in the top 10, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm and Kirori Mal -— were placed at seventh and tenth slots, respectively.

However, St Stephen’s College missed the Top 10 by a whisker as its ranking slipped to 11. DU itself slipped to 13th position in the university category and to 23rd spot from last year’s 19th in the overall ranking. Another feather in Delhi’s cap was that for the fifth time in a row, AIIMS topped the medical category. In the university ranking, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia occupied second and third positions, respectively.

Comments

