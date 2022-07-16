DU Colleges best in India, Miranda House tops yet again in NIRF ranking

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In news that would delight Delhites, as many as five colleges affiliated with the Delhi University ranked among the top 10 colleges in the country, with Miranda House College retaining its top slot in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released Friday.

Also, the national capital's two prestigious universities - JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia - secured top positions.

Miranda House retained the first rank for the sixth year in the college NIRF rankings 2022 released Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Miranda College, which is for girls, was followed by Hindu College. Last year, the second position was secured by Lady Shri Ram College. Hindu College was in the ninth position last year. In 2020, it secured third position.

Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, which is another prestigious college for women in the national capital, however, stood in the fifth position. In 2020, it secured the second position.

In the seventh position was Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi. In 2021, it was in 12th place, and in 2020, it stood in 13th position.

Kirori Mal College, which was in 17th position in 2021 and 19 in 2020, stood at 10th position this time.

However, St Stephen’s college saw a decline in its rankings. It stood at 11th position this year. It was in 8th position in 2021 and fourth in 2020.

Another feather in Delhi’s cap was that for the fifth time in a row, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi topped in the medical category.

In the university category, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stood at number two spot, followed by Jamia Millia Islamia.

Jamia improved its position from last year’s number six position in the ranking.

The NIRF rankings have eleven categories under which education institutions are ranked - Overall, University, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, College, Medical, Law, Architecture, Dental and Research. While the Overall category ranks universities and autonomous institutions, the University category looks at only universities.

The NIRF ranking is given based on five parameter’s teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practices (RPC), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), and perception.

