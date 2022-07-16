STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jafrabad man kills self after shooting dead his wife, two minor daughters  

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly killed himself after shooting dead his wife and two minor daughters, police said on Friday.

Police personnel and locals at the scene of crime after bodies of four family members were found at their residence in Jafrabad, New Delhi, on Friday | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old businessman allegedly killed himself after shooting dead his wife and two minor daughters, police said on Friday. The man took the drastic step after he apparently suffered huge losses in his business. However, the reason has not been confirmed yet. The incident took place on Friday at a house in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as Israr, while his wife has been identified as Farheen, who was 35 years old. He had been running a business of selling jeans and faced huge losses in it, Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP North-East Delhi, said. The couple also had two other minor sons, aged 4 and 13 years, respectively, who were left unharmed. No suicide note has been found from the spot, said the police.

According to the preliminary enquiry conducted so far, it has been revealed that Israr first intoxicated his wife and his two minor daughters, aged eight and nine years. He later shot dead his wife, followed by his daughters. He then gunned himself down inside his house. The bodies were found in a room located on the fourth floor of the building. Israr’s parents and other members of the family live in the same building. While his parents live on the ground floor, the first floor is occupied by his younger brother, who had reportedly lost his wife recently.

The family had apparently returned past midnight after attending a marriage function, after which the killings took place. The dead bodies were reportedly discovered by one of the sons in the afternoon, who then informed his uncle.

Israr had apparently tried to kill himself 3-4 months back as well, the police said. He is said to have been working in Saudi Arabia earlier, where he was involved in running a business dealing in watches. He apparently returned to the country about four years back, and that’s when he moved to Jafrabad.

