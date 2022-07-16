STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

L-G recommends suspension of former ADM accused of graft

Saxena had earlier stressed on “zero tolerance” towards corruption and probity in public life by officials.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

suspension
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended suspension of a a senior official, who was the additional district magistrate (ADM), north Delhi, under the Revenue department in 2021, over an alleged “scam” involving transfer of forest land to private individuals.

Five officers, including an ADM, two SDMs, a sub-registrar and a deputy secretary of Delhi government, were suspended last month on L-G’s instructions over land-related “scams” in north and south Delhi.
Saxena had earlier stressed on “zero tolerance” towards corruption and probity in public life by officials.

“The L-G has approved initiation of major penalty proceedings and recommended to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the suspension of Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the Delhi government,” said sources.

The ADM was accused of “illegally transferring” forest department land located in village Zindpur in north district to private individuals in March 2021,” they said.  The Directorate of Vigilance, had found “grave misconduct” by the concerned officer, who “willfully ignored” established ownership of the land with the forest department, upheld time and again by different orders of the Financial Commissioner as well as the Court,” sources said.

The alleged land transfer by the officer was done after “receiving huge pecuniary benefits” by “abusing his official powers”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suspension V K Saxena Graft charges
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp