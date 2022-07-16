L-G recommends suspension of former ADM accused of graft

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended suspension of a a senior official, who was the additional district magistrate (ADM), north Delhi, under the Revenue department in 2021, over an alleged “scam” involving transfer of forest land to private individuals.

Five officers, including an ADM, two SDMs, a sub-registrar and a deputy secretary of Delhi government, were suspended last month on L-G’s instructions over land-related “scams” in north and south Delhi.

Saxena had earlier stressed on “zero tolerance” towards corruption and probity in public life by officials.

“The L-G has approved initiation of major penalty proceedings and recommended to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the suspension of Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the Delhi government,” said sources.

The ADM was accused of “illegally transferring” forest department land located in village Zindpur in north district to private individuals in March 2021,” they said. The Directorate of Vigilance, had found “grave misconduct” by the concerned officer, who “willfully ignored” established ownership of the land with the forest department, upheld time and again by different orders of the Financial Commissioner as well as the Court,” sources said.

The alleged land transfer by the officer was done after “receiving huge pecuniary benefits” by “abusing his official powers”.

