Symphonic sister act

Janakpuri-resident Pushpa Kaur was perhaps just a year old when her family had to escape their hometown in Pakistan and move to India, specifically West Delhi. After the family set-up their abode in the subcontinent, Pushpa’s (72) two sisters—Ravinder Kaur and Vani Kaur (now Sharma)(66)—were born. “Since the beginning, there was an ambience such that music was given importance in our home,” recalls Ravinder, now 68. Their father, late Darshan Singh Gill, joined the All India Radio as a music composer. Soon, the sisters, started music lessons. It was destined that if not a career in music, the three of them would continue with the art.

Together known as Kaur Sisters, this trio is credited to have initiated the concept of Ladies Sangeet—a pre-wedding function wherein women attendees from both teams of the family congregate and sing traditional folk songs to congratulate the pair and celebrate the occasion. Since 1970, they have performed at several weddings, concerts —in 2013 they went to South Africa on a music tour—and many more events.

Tunes in unison

Pushpa remembers being the first of them to have started singing commercially. “I used to give auditions and participate in many competitions. Eventually, my sisters too tread on the same path,” she shares. It was only after the girls decided to sing together—as a group—that the idea to sing folk songs with a novel celebratory touch came into being, fuelling a new trend. “There is a lot of difference when women of a family singing together are joined by women who are trained in music. The sort of songs (we sing) added depth to the concept,” shares Pushpa.

The Kaur Sisters are also credited for taking forward Punjabi folk music. “We took our traditional songs and made them peppy,” shares Ravinder. However, that’s not all. The sisters—they have pursued a master’s degree in vocal music from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad—are also known for Haryanvi music, bhajans, ghazals, and classical music.

Having performed at the weddings of actors such as Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, and others, the sisters have carved a niche for themselves and their music. Their chemistry, Ravinder concludes, is visible when one listens to them. “When we sing, it is so much in sync that people say it sounds like one person is singing and not three.”

