Home Cities Delhi

Expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal claims attack on PCR van outside his residence, cops refute

The police said the back glass of the PCR van outside Jindal’s house broke due to a “spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle”.

Published: 18th July 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The police said the back glass of the PCR van outside Jindal’s house broke due to a “spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle”. (Photo | Twitter/naveenjindalbjp)

The police said the back glass of the PCR van outside Jindal’s house broke due to a “spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle”. (Photo | Twitter/naveenjindalbjp)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday alleged that the glass of a Police Control Room (PCR) van stationed outside his residence here was broken in an attack, a claim denied by the Delhi Police. 

The police said the back glass of the PCR van outside Jindal’s house broke due to a “spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle”.“My family faces a threat from Islamic Jihadis. I have given evidence to the Delhi Police in writing several times in a month,” he said. 

“A PCR van is stationed at my residence along with a personnel. In the night the jihadis sent a message by breaking the glass of PCR. @CPDelhi, make arrangements for my and my family’s safety,” tweeted Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP for his derogatory comment on Prophet Mohammad.

The Delhi Police advised everyone to not propagate false information. “Some media channels are wrongly stating that there has been stone pelting at residence of Naveen Kumar Jindal. Back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a  spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle. All are advised not to propagate false information,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Kumar Jindal BJP Attack Police Control Room
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp