Expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal claims attack on PCR van outside his residence, cops refute

NEW DELHI: Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday alleged that the glass of a Police Control Room (PCR) van stationed outside his residence here was broken in an attack, a claim denied by the Delhi Police.

The police said the back glass of the PCR van outside Jindal’s house broke due to a “spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle”.“My family faces a threat from Islamic Jihadis. I have given evidence to the Delhi Police in writing several times in a month,” he said.

“A PCR van is stationed at my residence along with a personnel. In the night the jihadis sent a message by breaking the glass of PCR. @CPDelhi, make arrangements for my and my family’s safety,” tweeted Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP for his derogatory comment on Prophet Mohammad.

The Delhi Police advised everyone to not propagate false information. “Some media channels are wrongly stating that there has been stone pelting at residence of Naveen Kumar Jindal. Back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle. All are advised not to propagate false information,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

