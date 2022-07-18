Home Cities Delhi

Lt Governor VK Saxena grants CBI sanction to prosecute Amantullah Khan

“What corruption was there in recruitments? I did not take money or snatch anyone’s rights,” he said after the sanction was granted.

Published: 18th July 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan in a case registered against him in 2016 over alleged illegal appointments, official sources said Sunday.

They said besides Khan, prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including “deliberate and criminal violation” of law and “misuse of position”, among others.

A government revenue department’s sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) filed a complaint alleging “arbitrary and illegal” appointments by Khan to various existing and non-existing posts in the Waqf Board.
 Khan, the MLA from Okhla, said on Sunday he has done no wrong and was not worried. “What corruption was there in recruitments? I did not take money or snatch anyone’s rights,” he said after the sanction was granted.

The ruling AAP also reacted sharply to the development, claiming the party and its leaders are being targeted by the BJP government through “totally crass and baseless allegations”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena CBI Amantullah Khan
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp