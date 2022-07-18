Lt Governor VK Saxena grants CBI sanction to prosecute Amantullah Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan in a case registered against him in 2016 over alleged illegal appointments, official sources said Sunday.

They said besides Khan, prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including “deliberate and criminal violation” of law and “misuse of position”, among others.

A government revenue department’s sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) filed a complaint alleging “arbitrary and illegal” appointments by Khan to various existing and non-existing posts in the Waqf Board.

Khan, the MLA from Okhla, said on Sunday he has done no wrong and was not worried. “What corruption was there in recruitments? I did not take money or snatch anyone’s rights,” he said after the sanction was granted.

The ruling AAP also reacted sharply to the development, claiming the party and its leaders are being targeted by the BJP government through “totally crass and baseless allegations”.

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan in a case registered against him in 2016 over alleged illegal appointments, official sources said Sunday. They said besides Khan, prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including “deliberate and criminal violation” of law and “misuse of position”, among others. A government revenue department’s sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) filed a complaint alleging “arbitrary and illegal” appointments by Khan to various existing and non-existing posts in the Waqf Board. Khan, the MLA from Okhla, said on Sunday he has done no wrong and was not worried. “What corruption was there in recruitments? I did not take money or snatch anyone’s rights,” he said after the sanction was granted. The ruling AAP also reacted sharply to the development, claiming the party and its leaders are being targeted by the BJP government through “totally crass and baseless allegations”.