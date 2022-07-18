Home Cities Delhi

Refreshed Radeon with a real-time mileage indicator

The Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology on board further enhances mileage by 15 per cent and helps with engine performance.

Published: 18th July 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

TVS has been refreshing their entire product portfolio and the latest to receive this premium touch is the Radeon. It is the first 110cc motorcycle in the country to get a multi-colour LCD cluster with a real-time mileage indicator.

It also gets the proprietary TVS Intelligo system that works towards improved mileage and an enhanced riding experience. The LCD cluster that is offered on the Radeon comes with a total of 17 features that include a built-in digital clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed.

Powering the bike is a 109.7cc Dura-Life engine designed to offer an optimum combination of power and fuel economy. The motorcycle churns out 8.4PS of power with a torque of 8.7Nm. The Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology on board further enhances mileage by 15 per cent and helps with engine performance.

TVS Radeon will be available in four different variants and will include a range of dual-tone editions, as well, that adds to its premium appeal. Starts from Rs 59,925

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS LCD Radeon TVS Intelligo system Ecothrust Fuel
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp