Refreshed Radeon with a real-time mileage indicator

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

TVS has been refreshing their entire product portfolio and the latest to receive this premium touch is the Radeon. It is the first 110cc motorcycle in the country to get a multi-colour LCD cluster with a real-time mileage indicator.

It also gets the proprietary TVS Intelligo system that works towards improved mileage and an enhanced riding experience. The LCD cluster that is offered on the Radeon comes with a total of 17 features that include a built-in digital clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed.

Powering the bike is a 109.7cc Dura-Life engine designed to offer an optimum combination of power and fuel economy. The motorcycle churns out 8.4PS of power with a torque of 8.7Nm. The Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology on board further enhances mileage by 15 per cent and helps with engine performance.

TVS Radeon will be available in four different variants and will include a range of dual-tone editions, as well, that adds to its premium appeal. Starts from Rs 59,925

