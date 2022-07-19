Home Cities Delhi

Cash crunch blamed for falling ceiling at Swami Dayanand hospital in Delhi

Doctors at MCD-run Swami Dayanand Hospital complain of irregular repair work and unvailabilty of wheelchairs

Published: 19th July 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

View of the dilapidated Swami Dayanand Hospital. (Photo| Express)

View of the dilapidated Swami Dayanand Hospital. (Photo| Express)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - run Swami Dayanand Hospital situated in Dilshad Garden has been facing cash crunch and lack of efficiency from the administration. The hospital building is dilapidated and was declared ‘condemned’ four years back. 

The condition worsened as many times ceilings fell on patients, posing a great threat to their safety. 
A similar incident happened last year in January when a child got injured after a large chunk of a ceiling fell in one of the hospital wards, which further led to a stampede causing panic among the patients. 
Doctors complained that the hospital administration and MCD officials repaired the damaged portions of the building in a makeshift manner. 

According to the doctors, the operation theatre has also been operating in the same manner.  
The newspaper visited the hospital last week and saw that due to heavy rains, the Out Patient Department of the hospital was flooded with rainwater, making movement difficult for the doctors, patients and other staffs. 

According to a doctor, the rainwater even seeped inside a room where biomedical waste was kept and got mixed with the water in OPD, causing threat to everyone’s life. “Built in 1950s, most of the departments under the building are running in a makeshift manner. The operation theatre has only two tables as one of the ceilings collapsed last year. The walls have collapsed in almost all the rooms of the hospital, be it ICU, Orthopaedic, Casualty, among others,” said a doctor on the condition of anonymity. The doctor added that the sprinkler system which was installed six months back has also stopped functioning. 

Adding to the woes, the lifts have also stopped operating and no wheelchairs are available for patients to travel to different floors. Dr Arun Yadav, Director Hospital Administration at MCD said that he will revert back on the issue after getting a response from the Medical Superintendent of the hospital. Dr Mukesh Kumar, Medical Superintendent at the hospital did not respond to the concerns raised saying that he has taken charge only a few weeks back and will take some time to respond.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the hospital have not yet received the pending salaries of last seven months. They have raised the issue several times but got no positive response. The doctors even protested for the same and after getting a month’s salary, they were again made devoid of the monthly remuneration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD Swami Dayanand Hospital
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp