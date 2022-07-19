Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt directs DMs to not deny caste certificates to children of single mothers

In 2020, directions were issued regarding an amendment in the procedure to be followed for issuance of SC/ST certificates to children of such women.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government, after it came to know of few such incidents, has directed the district magistrates to ensure that the applications of children of single or divorced mothers for caste certificates are not denied.

The revenue department of the government also said that people applying offline for these certificates should not be turned away.

"It has come to the notice of Competent Authority that some of the Districts are not accepting offline Applications for any category of Certificate. However, this office has never issued any such instruction for non-receipt of offline applications," the department said in a circular.

The circular warned the DMs against taking a "casual approach" to the matter, and ensure such incidents do not recur again.

It also asked these authorities to take necessary actions if they come across any such refusals in sub-divisions under their jurisdictions.

The government said it has received representations complaining about denial of offline applications for issuing of SC/ST certificates to the children of a divorced/separated/single mothers at sub-divisional offices.

In 2020, directions were issued to all certificate issuing authorities in the districts regarding an amendment in the procedure to be followed for issuance of SC/ST certificates to children of such women.

The circular asked the certificate-issuing authorities to comply with the directions then given.

