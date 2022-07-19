Development should not be at cost of nature, says Delhi Environment minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Development should not come at the cost of nature and there is a pressing need to find a balance between the two, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said on the Centre’s proposal to decriminalise environmental laws.

Rai said countries which harmed nature in the quest for development are facing the consequences today. “There is a pressing need to find a balance. Development should not come at the cost of nature. You are watering down the laws that protect nature. Nothing will save you when nature hits back at you tomorrow,” he said.

The Union Environment Ministry has proposed to amend the Indian Forest Act (IFA), 1927 to replace a jail term of six months with Rs 500 for illegal trespassing and tree cutting in forests. The ministry has also proposed to amend the Environment (Protection) Act to decriminalise its existing provisions to “weed out fear of imprisonment for simple violations”.

Amendments have been proposed to decriminalise violations of the Air Act of 1981, and the Water Act of 1974. On the residents opposing the expansion of the Okhla waste-to-energy plant, Rai said, “The plant was set up to treat waste. What if the plant itself becomes a threat to the lives of the people living nearby? There is a need to look at other options available.”

Residents of several resident welfare associations earlier wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, opposing the proposal for the expansion of the plant situated in the middle of residential areas. The residents have been fighting a legal battle for more than 12 years, demanding the closure or shifting of the plant from their backyards.

‘Plant at least one sapling to fight pollution’

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday took part in the 15-day mega plantation drive and urged residents to plant at least one sapling to fight air pollution. “We all should join ‘Van Mahotsav’ and plant at least one sapling to fight air pollution and turn Delhi green. As a result, lakhs of saplings will be planted in Delhi and we will be able to save Delhi from pollution,” a statement quoting the minister said. The ‘Van Mahotsav’ which started from the Central Ridge on July 11 will culminate with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25. Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in the national capital this year. The Centre gave the government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22.

