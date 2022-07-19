Dive into your next page-turner

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Avid readers would remember being engrossed in the adventures of The Secret Seven or The Famous Five—as seen in the books by Enid Blyton—as a child. But, for many, picking up a book after a certain age might seem like a chore, only to leave them with overcrowded bookshelves and unread pages. Three book bloggers from Delhi-NCR recommend their favourite books of 2022 that are perfect for you to revive the habit of reading.

Explore a tale of love and passion

The Forty Rules of Love was a book that Aritri Chatterjee (@theliquidsunset on Instagram) took with her on a recent trip to Auroville. Chatterjee feels that it helped her rediscover Turkish author Elif Shafak’s writing. “I am extremely glad that I read it at the time because I really needed it. It has opened my heart in ways I did not know it would,” shares the Gurugram resident. Recalling the time she read this book, Chatterjee adds, “Sitting in a quaint cafe in Auroville, I dived deep into the depths of Shafak’s wordplay and lost myself.” This book, Chatterjee feels, “gave me the power to embrace others with my broken soul, and accept that no perfection can be achieved if we keep seeking it”.

Uncover the life of Anne Frank

West Delhi-resident Aayushi Jain (@_penandpapers on Instagram) has always had a strong inclination towards historical non-fiction books. “Call it a habit due to my background in literature but something about the origin of everything elevates my curiosity,” she says, recommending The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation by Canadian writer Rosemary Sullivan. “Anne Frank is a person one would know well even if they know little about the Second World War. Her diary entries are a magnifying glass to look into the atrocities of the war.” Jain explains that the book is a cold case study on who betrayed the Frank family and why. “Part one discusses the background. The investigation is in the second part. If you have been curious about Anne Frank, I will suggest that you read this book,” she concludes.

Rediscover northeast India

This year, Nayanika Saikia (@pretty_little_bibliophile on Instagram) has pledged to read more books that have been either written by authors from Northeast India or talk about the region. She thus suggests Janice Pariat’s short story collection Boats on Land to other readers. “Pariat’s writing is exquisite and truly brings to life the folklore of the states. From ghosts and spirits to shape-shifters who shape-shift out of love, this is a collection filled to the brim with myth. What is interesting is how Pariat intertwines this myth with the everyday,” explains the GTB Nagar-resident, adding that the book reminds her of the time she spent in Shillong. “I longed for the Sohra wind on my face.”

