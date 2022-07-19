Home Cities Delhi

Dive into your next page-turner

Book bloggers from Delhi-NCR give us a rundown on what should be on your reading list this year.

Published: 19th July 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Aritri Chatterjee

Aritri Chatterjee. (Photo | Express)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Avid readers would remember being engrossed in the adventures of The Secret Seven or The Famous Five—as seen in the books by Enid Blyton—as a child. But, for many, picking up a book after a certain age might seem like a chore, only to leave them with overcrowded bookshelves and unread pages. Three book bloggers from Delhi-NCR recommend their favourite books of 2022 that are perfect for you to revive the habit of reading. 

Explore a tale of love and passion
The Forty Rules of Love was a book that Aritri Chatterjee (@theliquidsunset on Instagram) took with her on a recent trip to Auroville. Chatterjee feels that it helped her rediscover Turkish author Elif Shafak’s writing. “I am extremely glad that I read it at the time because I really needed it. It has opened my heart in ways I did not know it would,” shares the Gurugram resident. Recalling the time she read this book, Chatterjee adds, “Sitting in a quaint cafe in Auroville, I dived deep into the depths of Shafak’s wordplay and lost myself.” This book, Chatterjee feels, “gave me the power to embrace others with my broken soul, and accept that no perfection can be achieved if we keep seeking it”.  

Uncover the life of Anne Frank
West Delhi-resident Aayushi Jain (@_penandpapers on Instagram) has always had a strong inclination towards historical non-fiction books. “Call it a habit due to my background in literature but something about the origin of everything elevates my curiosity,” she says, recommending The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation by Canadian writer Rosemary Sullivan. “Anne Frank is a person one would know well even if they know little about the Second World War. Her diary entries are a magnifying glass to look into the atrocities of the war.” Jain explains that the book is a cold case study on who betrayed the Frank family and why. “Part one discusses the background. The investigation is in the second part. If you have been curious about Anne Frank, I will suggest that you read this book,” she concludes. 

Rediscover northeast India
This year, Nayanika Saikia (@pretty_little_bibliophile on Instagram) has pledged to read more books that have been either written by authors from Northeast India or talk about the region. She thus suggests Janice Pariat’s short story collection Boats on Land to other readers. “Pariat’s writing is exquisite and truly brings to life the folklore of the states. From ghosts and spirits to shape-shifters who shape-shift out of love, this is a collection filled to the brim with myth. What is interesting is how Pariat intertwines this myth with the everyday,” explains the GTB Nagar-resident, adding that the book reminds her of the time she spent in Shillong. “I longed for the Sohra wind on my face.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Books Reading
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp